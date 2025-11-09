WAR ON GAZA
Hamas hands over remains of Israeli soldier under ceasefire deal
Goldin was captured by Palestinian resistance fighters in 2014 during an Israeli war in Gaza.
Goldin was captured by Palestinian resistance fighters in 2014, / Reuters
November 9, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has returned the remains of another Israeli captive under a Gaza ceasefire agreement, Tel Aviv said.

An Israeli military statement said the body was transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams in southern Gaza and was on its way to Israeli forces inside the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier, Hamas announced that it would return the body of an Israeli soldier this afternoon under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The group’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement that the remains of Hadar Goldin will be handed over at 1200 GMT.

It said that Goldin’s body was found on Saturday in a tunnel in the Yebna camp in the southern city of Rafah.

Goldin was captured by Palestinian resistance fighters in the besieged Palestinian territory during Israel’s war in Gaza in 2014.

The fate of Goldin had been a point of contention in the past.

In 2017, Israel's Ministry of Defence changed the status of Goldin from dead to "lost and captive".

Goldin is also the cousin of Moshe Yaalon, the former chief of staff of Israeli forces.

With this transfer, Hamas has already released 20 Israeli hostages alive and handed over the remains of 26 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Israel, however, claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.


SOURCE:AA
