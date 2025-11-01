WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel says bodies returned by Hamas from Gaza not of Israeli hostages — reports
Israel’s public broadcaster says none of the returned bodies belong to Israeli captives.
Israel says bodies returned by Hamas from Gaza not of Israeli hostages — reports
Remains returned by Hamas from Gaza not of Israeli hostages: Media / Reuters
November 1, 2025

The remains of three people handed over by Hamas to Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday night do not belong to Israeli hostages, local media said on Saturday.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed Israeli source, said the remains “do not belong to any of the Israeli abductees.”

Army Radio confirmed that none of the remains “belonged to any of the hostages.”

The Red Cross transferred on Friday the remains of the three bodies to the National Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv for examination.

No details were provided about the circumstances or conditions under which the handover took place.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas hands over more remains of Israeli hostages under ceasefire deal
RECOMMENDED

Israeli violations of ceasefire

Since the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement began on October 10, Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 19 out of 28, most of them Israelis. However, Israel claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.

Israel has killed 211 Palestinians and injured 597 others since the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains. Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group