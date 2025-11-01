The remains of three people handed over by Hamas to Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday night do not belong to Israeli hostages, local media said on Saturday.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed Israeli source, said the remains “do not belong to any of the Israeli abductees.”

Army Radio confirmed that none of the remains “belonged to any of the hostages.”

The Red Cross transferred on Friday the remains of the three bodies to the National Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv for examination.

No details were provided about the circumstances or conditions under which the handover took place.