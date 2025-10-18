The Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed Saturday evening that it will hand over the remains of two Israeli hostages tonight under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said on Telegram that the handover will take place at 10.00 pm local time (1900GMT).

Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 11 more hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement.

The deal was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.