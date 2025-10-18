WAR ON GAZA
Hamas hands over more remains of Israeli hostages under ceasefire deal
Handover will take place at 10:00 pm local time (1900GMT), says group’s armed wing Qassam Brigades.
ICRC vehicles with freed Israeli hostages head to the border as a Hamas fighter looks on in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, October 13, 2025. / AP
October 18, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas confirmed Saturday evening that it will hand over the remains of two Israeli hostages tonight under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said on Telegram that the handover will take place at 10.00 pm local time (1900GMT).

Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 11 more hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement.

The deal was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed 68,116 people and injured 170,200 others, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday.

