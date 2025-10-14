Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar has said the country is in the final stages of a nearly $1 billion solar power investment with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as Ankara seeks to deepen strategic cooperation on renewable energy projects.

In a social media post, Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday the ministry hosted Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of UAE-based energy company Masdar, and his accompanying delegation.

The discussions focused on joint investment opportunities in solar energy, onshore and offshore wind projects, pumped-storage hydroelectricity, and technology transfer, Bayraktar noted.

"Within this framework, we have reached the final stage of a 1,100-megawatt pumped-storage solar power plant investment in Nigde Bor, worth approximately $1 billion," he said, adding potential offshore wind farms, HVDC transmission lines, and pumped-storage hydroelectric projects were also discussed.