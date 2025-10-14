Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar has said the country is in the final stages of a nearly $1 billion solar power investment with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as Ankara seeks to deepen strategic cooperation on renewable energy projects.
In a social media post, Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday the ministry hosted Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of UAE-based energy company Masdar, and his accompanying delegation.
The discussions focused on joint investment opportunities in solar energy, onshore and offshore wind projects, pumped-storage hydroelectricity, and technology transfer, Bayraktar noted.
"Within this framework, we have reached the final stage of a 1,100-megawatt pumped-storage solar power plant investment in Nigde Bor, worth approximately $1 billion," he said, adding potential offshore wind farms, HVDC transmission lines, and pumped-storage hydroelectric projects were also discussed.
"We aim to further strengthen our strategic cooperation with the UAE, particularly on renewable energy projects, through an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding. By reinforcing our infrastructure with these partnerships, we plan to achieve our net-zero target by 2053 and create a model of transformation in our region," he added.