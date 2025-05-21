​​​​​​Protesters have again interrupted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's testimony before Congress, denouncing his support for Israel amid its brutal genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Palestinian American activist Sumer Mobarak on Wednesday shouted at Rubio as he was testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the State Department’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2026.

"Marco Rubio has taken over a million AIPAC money to kill Palestinian babies," she yelled, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) pro-Israel lobbying group, before being arrested by security officers.

A second protester stood up moments later to voice opposition to the Trump administration’s Gaza policy, though his words were inaudible.

As security removed the protester, Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, who questioned Rubio about Gaza, remarked: "Innocent children are dying."

Outside the hearing room, a group of demonstrators chanted: "Rubio lies, people die," while holding signs criticising US military support for Israel.

Israel's weaponisation of food

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical and humanitarian aid, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

On Monday, it allowed a limited amount of aid into the enclave, which UN officials described as "a drop in the ocean."

Rubio, who faced Gaza war protests on Tuesday as well, said that the US expects humanitarian aid flows into Gaza to increase "over the next few days and weeks," and that Washington has been engaging with Israeli officials to press for the resumption of aid deliveries.

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher has warned that 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within two days without immediate access to food and medical care.