Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be included in a list of prisoners for exchange as a "civilian prisoner of war".

Following his transfer from a clinic back to a prison in Georgia, Saakashvili published an appeal on Facebook on Thursday, emphasising that he is a Ukrainian citizen, former head of the Odessa Regional State Administration and chairman of Ukraine's National Reform Council.

He asked Zelenskyy to grant him this status due to his "illegal detention by the pro-Russian regime of Georgia".

The appeal came after Georgia's Special Penitentiary Service announced his return to Rustavi Prison, stating that his health was "satisfactory".

Saakashvili contested this, claiming the move forces him back under the supervision of the same prison staff he alleges poisoned him in March 2022.