TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
2 min read
Former Georgian president Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to add him to Ukraine's prisoner exchange list
Saakashvili is serving a prison sentence in Georgia for convictions on charges including abuse of power and illegal border crossing.
Former Georgian president Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to add him to Ukraine's prisoner exchange list
(FILE) Georgia's jailed ex-President Saakashvili attends a court hearing in Tbilisi, Georgia, October 27 2023. / Reuters
November 14, 2025

Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be included in a list of prisoners for exchange as a "civilian prisoner of war".

Following his transfer from a clinic back to a prison in Georgia, Saakashvili published an appeal on Facebook on Thursday, emphasising that he is a Ukrainian citizen, former head of the Odessa Regional State Administration and chairman of Ukraine's National Reform Council.

He asked Zelenskyy to grant him this status due to his "illegal detention by the pro-Russian regime of Georgia".

The appeal came after Georgia's Special Penitentiary Service announced his return to Rustavi Prison, stating that his health was "satisfactory".

Saakashvili contested this, claiming the move forces him back under the supervision of the same prison staff he alleges poisoned him in March 2022.

RelatedTRT World - Georgian court increases Saakashvili’s prison term to over decade
RECOMMENDED

Saakashvili left Georgia in 2013. In absentia, he was convicted on charges he denounces as "politically motivated".

His dramatic return to Georgia in October 2021 led to his immediate arrest. While serving his sentence, his health severely deteriorated, leading to his transfer to a clinic in Tbilisi in May 2022 for treatment.

Saakashvili is expected to remain in custody until 2034.

He is serving a prison sentence for convictions on charges including abuse of power and illegal border crossing, which he claims are politically motivated.

The investigation into the illegal border crossing began on October 1 2021, when Saakashvili was detained after secretly returning to Georgia from Ukraine on the night of September 28-29, just before 2021 local elections.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations