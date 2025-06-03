Justice and Development Party (AK Party) MP for Istanbul, Numan Kurtulmus, has been re-elected as Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) after securing 329 votes in the third round of parliamentary voting.

A total of 529 lawmakers participated in the final round on Tuesday. Kurtulmus received 329 votes, surpassing the required absolute majority of 301.

His closest rival, Republican People’s Party (CHP) MP for Artvin, Ugur Bayraktutan, received 118 votes.