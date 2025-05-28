TÜRKİYE
Türkiye runs smooth hajj operation for over 84,000 pilgrims, praises Saudi cooperation
Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) says the country undertakes one of its largest and most detailed logistical operations to date in support of the pilgrimage.
May 28, 2025

Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs has mobilised a substantial team to provide comprehensive services for Turkish pilgrims during the Hajj missions for Muslims.

In a press briefing in Makkah on Wednesday, the directorate's head Ali Erbas announced that Türkiye has sent 84,942 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Hajj this year.

The majority of Turkish pilgrims have already arrived in Mecca and Medina, with the remaining expected to reach the holy cities in the coming days. The average age of Turkish pilgrims is 60 years, reflecting a mature demographic participating in this spiritual journey.

Erbas described Hajj as a “challenging but deeply meaningful act of worship,” and highlighted the Presidency’s extensive preparations across areas such as guidance, health, and logistical support.

“We manage a large-scale organisation so that our citizens can fulfill their Hajj duties in the best possible manner,” said Erbas.

He outlined an extensive support infrastructure covering religious guidance, health services, accommodation, transportation, and communications.

A total of 71 expert scholars and 418 female religious guides have been deployed to lead irshad (spiritual guidance) activities, along with 392 group leaders and 1,840 members to serve the pilgrims.

“We see Hajj not just as a ritual but as a profound educational and spiritual journey,” he said. “We want every pilgrim to return having experienced personal and communal growth.”

Preparations for Arafat, one of the most critical components of the pilgrimage, have been finalised. Erbas said air-conditioned tents have been installed and a temporary hospital is being set up to serve ill or elderly pilgrims.

Although our time there is brief, we have also established a temporary hospital to respond to any medical needs, especially for our elderly and physically challenged pilgrims, whose transport will be managed entirely by vehicle,” he added.

In addition, the Diyanet Digital team, the Presidency’s press office, and its television station are present in the holy land to assist with media coverage and communication.

Strong cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Erbas also expressed his deep gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its strong cooperation and support.

“We have an exceptionally good working relationship with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj. Their dedication to serving pilgrims is admirable, and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our brothers in this friendly and brotherly country,” he said.

