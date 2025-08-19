BIZTECH
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
London has agreed not to require Apple to provide government access to encrypted user data after months of talks with the US officials.
The UK agreement prevents potential cyber exploitation of Apple data. / Reuters
August 19, 2025

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Monday the UK had agreed to drop its mandate for iPhone maker Apple to provide a "backdoor" that would have enabled access to the encrypted data of American citizens.

Gabbard stated on the X social media platform that she had worked for months with Britain, along with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, to arrive at a deal.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in Washington on Monday, along with other European leaders to meet Trump and discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.

The UK government and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Gabbard's statement.

US lawmakers said in May that the UK's order to Apple to create a backdoor to its encrypted user data could be exploited by cybercriminals and authoritarian governments.

Apple, which has said it would never build such access into its encrypted services or devices, had challenged the order at the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT).

Accessing data from cloud storage

Recommended

The iPhone maker withdrew its Advanced Data Protection feature for UK users in February following the UK order.

Users of Apple's iPhones, Macs and other devices can enable the feature to ensure that only they — and not even Apple — can unlock data stored on its cloud.

US officials said earlier this year that they were examining whether the UK broke a bilateral agreement by demanding that Apple build a backdoor allowing the British government to access backups of data in the company's encrypted cloud storage systems.

In a letter dated February 25 to US lawmakers, Gabbard said the US was examining whether the UK government had violated the CLOUD Act, which bars it from issuing demands for the data of US citizens and vice versa.

Cybersecurity experts told Reuters that if Apple chose to build a backdoor for a government, that backdoor would eventually be found and exploited by hackers.

Apple has sparred with regulators over encryption as far back as 2016 when the US government tried to compel it to build a tool to unlock the iPhone of a suspected extremist.

SOURCE:Reuters
