The FIFA Arab Cup has opened in dramatic fashion as Palestine claimed a shock victory over hosts Qatar with a stoppage-time winner in Al Khor.

Sultan Al Brake diverted the ball into his own net in the 95th minute to hand Palestine the three points.

The highly expectant capacity crowd at Al Bayt Stadium had little to celebrate as Palestine held firm throughout and Qatar struggled to create clear chances.

After a tight first half, Qatar appealed for a penalty when Michael Termanini brought down Akram Afif in the area, but the referee waved play on.