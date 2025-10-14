A general strike held in Belgium has grounded most airplanes at the two main airports and disrupted public transport in Brussels.

The strike on Tuesday was the latest in a series of protests this year against the government's proposals to reform pensions and the labour market.

All flights due to depart from Brussels International Airport and about half of those scheduled to land were cancelled as staff from the security firm providing X-ray screening walked out on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the airport said.

All flights were cancelled at the country's second-largest airport, in Charleroi, 60 km (40 miles) south of Brussels, according to its website.

Thousands of people travelled to Brussels' Gare du Nord train station to join a broad demonstration that will cross the city centre.

Most of the Brussels underground train, bus and tram lines were cut as a result of the strike, public transport operator STIB said in a post on social media platform X.

‘What really mobilises us’