WAR ON GAZA
'Tell us how he died': Salah takes a dig at UEFA farewell to 'Palestinian Pele' killed by Israel
UEFA's tweet marking Al-Obeid's death didn't mention how he was killed and was void of any condemnation.
One of the Premier League's biggest stars, Salah has previously advocated for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza and called for a ceasefire. / Reuters
August 9, 2025

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has criticised UEFA's tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the "Palestinian Pele," after European soccer's governing body failed to reference that he was killed by Israel while waiting for humanitarian food in besieged Gaza.

In a brief post on the social media platform X on Saturday, UEFA called the former national team member "a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times."

UEFA's tweet didn't mention how he died, and was void of any condemnation or a call for a ceasefire.

Salah responded to the tweet: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

The Palestine Football Association said that Al-Obeid, 41, was killed by an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza.

One of the Premier League's biggest stars, the 33-year-old Egyptian Salah, has previously advocated for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza and called for a ceasefire.

Salah is already one of the best players in the PL's history, sitting in fifth place in the PL's all-time goal scorers with 186 goals and 87 assists. He is also one of the best players in the world currently.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel has killed over 800 athletes in Gaza: Palestinian officials

Genocide against athletes

Israel has killed over 800 Palestinian athletes since October 7 2023, according to Palestinian officials.

According to the UN, Israel has killed at least 1,373 Palestinians since May 27 while seeking food under the controversial US-Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is condemned as a "death trap."

The Palestinian Football Association said in a statement: "Former national team player Suleiman al-Obaid was martyred during an attack by occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip."

Al-Obaid, 41, born in Gaza and a father of five, is seen as one of the brightest stars in Palestinian football history. He played 24 official matches for the national team and scored two goals.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
