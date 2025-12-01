BIZTECH
3 min read
India wants its non-deletable cyber safety app on every new phone
Directive affects Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi; the government says app combats cybersecurity threats.
India wants its non-deletable cyber safety app on every new phone
Apple iPhones are seen inside India's first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India, April 17, 2023. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

India's telecoms ministry has privately asked smartphone makers to preload all new devices with a state-owned cybersecurity app that cannot be deleted, a government order showed, a move likely to antagonise Apple and privacy advocates.

India is one of the world's largest telephone markets, with more than 1.2 billion subscribers, and government figures show the app, launched in January, has helped recover more than 700,000 lost phones, including 50,000 in October alone.

Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi are among the companies bound by the new order. Apple has previously locked horns with the telecoms regulator over the development of a government anti-spam mobile app.

The November 28 order, seen by Reuters, gives major smartphone companies 90 days to ensure that the government's Sanchar Saathi app is pre-installed on new mobile phones, with a provision that users cannot disable it.

RelatedTRT World - Canada labels India as cyber threat amid worsening diplomatic rift

For devices already in the supply chain, manufacturers should push the app to phones via software updates, the ministry said in its order, which was not made public and was sent privately to select companies.

The government said the app was essential to combat "serious endangerment" of telecom cybersecurity from duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers, which enable scams and network misuse.

Apple's iOS powered an estimated 4.5 percent of 735 million smartphones in India by mid-2025, with the rest using Android, Counterpoint Research says.

Telecom cybersecurity

RECOMMENDED

While Apple pre-installs its own proprietary apps on phones, its internal policies prohibit the installation of any government or third-party app before sale of a smartphone, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"Apple has historically refused such requests from governments," said Tarun Pathak, a research director at Counterpoint.

"It's likely to seek a middle ground: instead of a mandatory pre-install, they might negotiate and ask for an option to nudge users towards installing the app."

Apple, Google, Samsung and Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment. India's telecoms ministry also did not respond.

A 14- to 17-digit number unique to each handset, the IMEI, or International Mobile Equipment Identity, is most commonly used to cut off network access for phones reported to have been stolen.

RelatedTRT World - Indian telecom giants ink deals to bring Starlink's internet services to India

The government app allows users to report suspicious calls, verify IMEIs and block stolen devices through a central registry.

With more than 5 million downloads since its launch, the app has helped block more than 3.7 million stolen or lost mobile phones, while more than 30 million fraudulent connections have also been terminated.

The government says it helps prevent cyber threats and assists in tracking and blocking lost or stolen phones, helping police to trace devices, while keeping counterfeits out of the black market.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance