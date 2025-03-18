TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Nearly 900,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned home since 2017: Turkish vice president
A total of 145,639 Syrians returned home voluntarily, safely, and honourably since the ousting of Bashar al Assad, says Cevdet Yilmaz.
Nearly 900,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned home since 2017: Turkish vice president
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised that a return to normal life in Syria is extremely important. / TRTWorld
March 18, 2025

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has announced that a total of 885,642 Syrians have returned to their homeland after seeking refuge in Türkiye since 2017.

“Initially, returns occurred to the safe zones we created through cross-border operations. Afterwards, returns accelerated with the overthrow of the dictator's regime,” Yilmaz said in a statement on X on Monday.

According to data from the Directorate General of Migration Management, 145,639 Syrians voluntarily returned since December 9, 2024 — just after the regime of Bashar al Assad collapsed in Syria following a lightning attack by opposition forces.

“As the security conditions, basic services and the economic environment improve in Syria, which is in the process of reconstruction, it is expected that these numbers will increase more rapidly,” Yilmaz added.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed that a return to everyday life in Syria is extremely important.

Recommended

“Without a return to normal life, it is not possible for the refugees both in Türkiye and in neighbouring countries to return. We are currently seeing certain developments, albeit to a lesser extent. The important thing is to ensure and establish security and stability,” he said.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Alsharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president on January 29 for a transitional period.

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit