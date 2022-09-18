Fast News

The latest earthquake to hit Taiwan's southeastern coast is the strongest since Saturday's 6.6 magnitude quake.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has struck Taiwan's southeastern coast, the US Geological Survey said, prompting Japan to issue a tsunami warning, according to the island's weather bureau, sparking a tsunami warning.

The quake hit at 0644 GMT (2:44 pm local) about 50 kilometres north of the city of Taitung at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

A 6.6 magnitude quake hit the same region on Saturday and there have been multiple tremors since with Sunday's the strongest by far.

Japan's Meteorological Agency also issued a tsunami advisory to remote islands near Taiwan.

Waves as high as one metre were expected to arrive around 0700 GMT (4 pm local), it added.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

Source: AFP