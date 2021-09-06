Fast News

Anti-Taliban forces holed up in northern Panjshir Valley have been defeated and the area is under "complete control" of Taliban, says group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

In this file photo taken on September 2, 2021, anti-Taliban forces take part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province. (AFP)

Taliban has taken "complete control" of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by militia forces, the group's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war," Mujahid said on Monday.

"We give full assurance to the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not be discriminated against, they are all our brothers ...," he said.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

Thousands of Taliban fighters overrun eight districts of Panjshir overnight, according to witnesses from the area.

They spoke on condition of anonymity fearing for their safety.

Massoud calls for 'national uprising'

Following the Taliban's statement, the leader of the resistance movement in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley on Monday called for a "national uprising" against the Taliban.

In an audio message sent to media, National Resistance Front commander Ahmad Massoud said: "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country."

Taliban spokesperson on Panjshir fighting:



- Can't confirm whereabouts of ex-VP Amrullah Saleh

- Hunt on for those who fought us; we can still forgive them

- Electricity, internet will resume in Panjshir Valley

- Efforts on for resuming overseas flights from Kabul pic.twitter.com/v3S9rniHNA — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 6, 2021

'Last enemy enclave' captured

During the press conference, Taliban spokesperson said that any insurgency against their rule would be "hit hard" while assuring neighbouring countries that Afghan soil will not be allowed to be used against them.

"The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," Taliban spokesman Mujahid said at a press conference.

Mujahid said the "Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan," wanted to negotiate with the resistance group in Panjshir and solve the matter through dialogue, but negotiations "did not yield result," and they decided to take the valley by force.

Mujahid added that "last enemy enclave" in Panjshir was captured with no civilian casualties, adding he can't confirm reports of Saleh fleing to neighbouring Tajikistan.

"NRF gave 'negative answers' when Taliban tried to negotiate," he said, adding "If anyone wants to create problems, we will handle them as we handled Panjshir."

He said electricity and internet will resume in Panjshir Valley shortly and those willing to join the new government will be forgiven.

Late Sunday, NRF –– made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces –– acknowledged suffering major battlefield losses in Panjshir and called for a ceasefire.

The NRF includes local fighters loyal to Massoud –– the son of the famous anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud –– as well as remnants of the Afghan military that retreated to the Panjshir Valley.

The group said in a tweet on Sunday that spokesman Fahim Dashty –– a well-known Afghan journalist and NRF spokesperson –– and General Abdul Wudod Zara had been killed in the latest fighting.

The NRF had vowed to fight the Taliban but also said it was willing to negotiate with it.

The Panjshir Valley is famed for being the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s.

READ MORE: Why is the Taliban looking unstoppable in Afghanistan?

Source: TRTWorld and agencies