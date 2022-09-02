Fast News

More aid flights from UAE and Qatar will arrive in Pakistan today, and a Turkish train carrying relief goods for flood victims was on its way to the flood-hit nation.

So far, Pakistan has received aid from Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Uzbekistan, UAE and some other countries. (AA)

Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan.

The death toll surged past 1,200, officials said on Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.

The ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates and the first from Uzbekistan were the latest to land in Islamabad overnight as a military-backed rescue operation elsewhere in the country reached more of the 3 million people affected by the disaster.

Two more planes from UAE and Qatar with aid will arrive in Pakistan later on Friday, and a Turkish train carrying relief goods for flood victims was on its way to the impoverished nation, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, a Turkish delegation headed by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convey his condolences to him over damages caused by floods.

Multiple officials blamed the unusual monsoon and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier this week called on the world to stop "sleepwalking" through the deadly crisis.

Guterres will visit Pakistan on September 9th to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.

The Second Kindness Train is on its way to Pakistan🚂🚋🚋



Aid organizations including Kızılay deliver emergency supplies to Pakistani people who are affected by monsoon floods through the "Kindness Train".

🌐https://t.co/DGQvKfBIQC pic.twitter.com/NKJ3222Hp9 — Türk Kızılay International (@RedCrescent) September 1, 2022

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the planes brought food items, medicine and tents. Sharif had planned to travel to UAE on Saturday, but he postponed the trip to visit flood-hit areas at home.

So far, Pakistan has received aid from China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, UAE and some other countries. This week, the United States also announced $30 million worth of aid for the flood victims.

Earlier this week, the United Nations and Pakistan jointly issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help the 3.3 million people affected by floods that have damaged over 1 million homes.

READ MORE: High alert as southern Pakistan braces for surge in flood water

Impact of the climate crisis

Pakistan blames the climate crisis for the recent heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods.

Asim Iftikhar, the spokesman at Foreign Ministry, said at a news briefing the previous day that the crisis has lent credibility to climate change warnings from scientists.

“This is not a conspiracy, this is a reality and we need to be mindful," he said.

According to initial government estimates, the devastation has caused $10 billion in damages.

Since 1959, Pakistan has emitted about 0.4 percent of heat-trapping carbon dioxide, compared to 21.5 percent by the United States and 16.4 percent by China, according to scientists and experts.

Pakistani officials and experts say there’s been a 400 percent increase in average rainfall in Pakistan's areas like Baluchistan and Sindh, which led to the extreme flooding.

On Friday, authorities were warning people in the district of Dadu in the southern Sindh province to move to safer places ahead of floodwater from the swollen Indus river that's expected to hit the region this week.

READ MORE: Fear of waterborne diseases in Pakistan as floods begin to recede

Source: TRTWorld and agencies