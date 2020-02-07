Fast News

Some airline companies have cancelled all China flights, while others only cancelled some flights or routes to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.

A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting novel coronavirus walks past an electronic board showing flight schedules at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. January 3, 2020. (Reuters)

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Below are the details in alphabetical order:

Airlines that have cancelled all China flights

• American Airlines: January 31 to March 27. Hong Kong service suspended February 8 to 20.

• Air France: Said on February 6 it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March

• Air Seoul: The South Korean budget carrier suspended China flights from January 28 until further notice.

• Air Tanzania: Tanzania's state-owned carrier, which had planned to begin charter flights to China in February, postponed its maiden flights.

• Austrian Airlines: until end February

• British Airways: January 29 to February 29

• Delta Airlines: February 2-April 30

• Egyptair: February 1 until further notice

• El Al Israel Airlines: January 30 to March 25 following a health ministry directive.

• Finnair: Suspended all flights to China between February 6 and 29, to Guangzhou between February 5 to March 29.

• Iberia Airlines: The Spanish carrier extended its suspension of flights from Madrid to Shanghai, its only route, from February 29 until the end of April.

• Kenya Airways: January 31 until further notice.

• KLM: Will extend its ban up to March 15.

• Lion Air: All of February.

• Oman and Saudia, Saudi Arabia's state airline, both suspended flights on February 2 until further notice.

• Qatar Airways: February 1 until further notice.

• Rwandair: January 31 until further notice.

• Nordic airline SAS: February 4 to 29.

• Scoot: Singapore Airlines' low-cost carrier suspended flights from February 8 until further notice.

• United Airlines: February 5 to March 28. Service to Hong Kong suspended February 8 to 20.

• Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines: Suspended flights to the mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau February 1 to April 30, in line with its aviation authority's directive.

Airlines that have cancelled some China flights/routes

• Air Canada: Cancelled direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai January 30 to February 29.

• Air New Zealand: Suspended Auckland-Shanghai service February 9 to March 29.

• ANA Holdings: Suspended routes including Shanghai and Hong Kong from February 10 until further notice.

• Cathay Pacific Airways: Plans to cut a third of its capacity over the next two months, including 90 percent flights to mainland China. It has encouraged its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave in a bid to preserve cash.

• China Airlines: Taiwan's largest carrier said its Taipei-Rome flights would be cancelled until at least February 21.

• Emirates and Etihad: The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing.

• Hainan Airlines: Suspended flights between Budapest, Hungary, and Chongqing February 7 to March 27.

• Philippine Airlines: Cut the number of flights between Manila and China by over half.

• Qantas Airways: Suspended direct flights to China from February 1. The Australian national carrier halted flights from Sydney to Beijing and Sydney to Shanghai between February 9 to March 29.

• Royal Air Maroc: The Moroccan airline suspended direct flights to China from January 31 to February 29. On January 16, it had launched a direct air route with three flights weekly between its Casablanca hub and Beijing.

• Russia: All Russian airlines, with the exception of national airline Aeroflot, stopped flying to China from January 31. Small airline Ikar will also continue flights between Moscow and China. All planes arriving from China will be sent to a separate terminal in the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

• Singapore Airlines: Suspended or cut capacity on flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by regional arm SilkAir.

• Turkish Airlines: Suspended flights to four Chinese destinations until February 9.

• UPS: Cancelled 22 flights to China because of the virus and normal manufacturing closures due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

• Virgin Atlantic: Suspended daily operations to Shanghai for two weeks from February 2.

• Virgin Australia: Said it would withdraw from the Sydney-Hong Kong route from March 2 because it was "no longer a viable commercial route" due to growing concerns over the virus and civil unrest in Hong Kong.

Source: Reuters