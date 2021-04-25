Fast News

Indonesia’s military confirms that all 53 crew members are dead as it declares that the missing submarine sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days.

Indonesian Navy's ships are seen at the Tanjung Wangi port as the search continues for the missing KRI Nanggala-402 submarine in Banyuwangi, East Java Province Indonesia, on April 25, 2021. (Reuters)

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seafloor in waters off Bali, the military said, as it confirmed that all 53 crew were dead.

"There were parts of KRI Nanggala 402 – it was broken into three pieces," said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono on Sunday.

Indonesian military head Hadi Tjahjanto, meanwhile, told reporters that "all 53 personnel onboard have passed".

Authorities said that they received signals from the location more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep early Sunday morning and that they had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by Singapore to get a visual confirmation.

Tjahjanto said more parts from the vessel were discovered Sunday, including an anchor and safety suits worn by crew members.

On Saturday, the navy had first said fragments of the submarine, including items from inside the vessel, had been retrieved, but its location had yet to be confirmed.

The discovery comes after the submarine disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the holiday island.

People from various religions gather to offer prayers for the 53 sailors trapped in the submarine in Surabaya on April 25, 2021, as Indonesia's military confirmed that all 53 crew were dead. (AFP)

Salvage efforts

Among the items recovered so far include a piece of the torpedo system and a bottle of grease used to lubricate periscopes.

The search team also found a prayer mat commonly used in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

The relatives of First Lieutenant Muhammad Imam Adi, a 29-year-old father of a young son, clung to hope.

"My wish now is that my son and all the crew can be found," Adi's father Edy Sujianto said from his home on Java island.

"My son had wanted to become a soldier since he was a child. That was his dream. "

President Joko Widodo described the missing sailors as Indonesia's "best patriots".

"All Indonesians convey their deep sadness over this incident, especially to the families of the submarine crew," he said.

Risky operation

Authorities have warned that any salvage operation would be risky and difficult in the deep waters.

Singapore's MV Swift Rescue – a submarine rescue vessel – has arrived to aid in the recovery effort, the navy said Sunday.

Neighbouring Malaysia, as well as the United States, India and Australia, were among the nations helping in the search.

Search vessels, reconnaissance aircraft and submarine rescue ships have been deployed to scour a zone of about 10 square nautical miles (34 square kilometres).

The disaster was among a string of fatal submarine accidents over the past few decades.

Among the worst was the 2000 sinking of the Kursk, the pride of Russia's Northern Fleet.

That submarine was on manoeuvres in the Barents Sea when it sank with the loss of all 118 aboard. An inquiry found a torpedo had exploded, detonating all the others.

Most of its crew died instantly but some survived for several days before suffocating.

