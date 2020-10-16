Fast News

At least 23 individuals have been seriously wounded and two people killed as a result of Armenia's missile attacks in Ganja city

Armenian armed forces have launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's second-largest city Ganja and Mingacevir.

The missile strikes late on Friday hit busy areas in and around the city centre of Ganja, where casualties have been reported.

Many civilians have been reported buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the strikes.

At least 20 buildings have been destroyed in Armenia's missile attacks, said Hikmet Hajiyev, an aid of Azerbaijan's president and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department.

Innocent civilians in the second biggest city of Azerbaijan are under the indiscriminate and targeted missile attack of Armenia. Unscrupulous calls for humanitarian ceasefire should see these war crimes of #Armenia. According to initial info more than 20 houses destroyed. pic.twitter.com/fznh82kqur — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 16, 2020

One of the Armenian missiles fell near a school in Ganja city. Another missile targeted a multi-storey residential apartment which was completely destroyed.

Search and rescue teams have started their work. Volunteers are also helping the rescue effort.

Hajiyev on his Twitter account said that at least five people have been killed including two children and 35 more wounded in the attacks.

"These are not final figures. Emergency Services are working on the ground. WarCrimes of Armenia continues," Hajiyev said.

Ganja is the second-largest city in Azerbaijan. The frontline combat in Nagorno-Karabakh is about 60kms away from the city.

Attack in Mingacevir

A hydroelectric power plant in Mingacevir was targeted by the Armenian forces after midnight, Azerbaijan's public prosecutor's office said.

According to ANAMA missiles fired to Ganja is SCUD/Elbrus Operative-Tactical Ballistic Missile. Fragments from the impact zone prove it. Targeting SCUD missile against densely populated civilians shows complete immorality and schizophrenic mindset of Armenia's pol-mil leaders pic.twitter.com/zXGbKmyvzS — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 16, 2020

But, the missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the Azerbaijani air defence forces, the office added.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies