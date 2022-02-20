Fast News

Australian PM Morrison says China warship fired laser at its patrol plane is an act of "intimidation."

Australian PM Morrison describes China's act on country's aircraft as "an act of intimidation." (AP)

Australia's prime minister has accused China of an "act of intimidation" after Canberra said a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country's defence aircraft.

"I can see it no other way than an act of intimidation," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday, terming the act "unwarranted and unprovoked".

The ship was one of two Chinese navy vessels sailing through waters off Australia's northern coast on Thursday when it illuminated a surveillance aircraft in an incident that had "the potential to endanger lives," the defence department said.

Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton echoed his concerns, saying it was "a very aggressive act".

"I think the Chinese government is hoping that nobody talks about these aggressive bullying acts," Dutton told Sky News on Sunday.

According to the defence ministry, the ships were sailing east through the Arafura Sea, just north of Australia.

The Chinese government has not responded to the allegations from Australia.

China last faced accusations of targeting Australian aircraft using military-grade lasers in 2019, when Australian Defence Force helicopters were illuminated over the South China Sea.

Source: AFP