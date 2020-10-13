Fast News

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues in occupied Karabakh.

Azerbaijan Air Defense Units have destroyed 2 UAVs in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, says the statement of the Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry. October 12, 2020. (Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan)

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been engaged in fresh clashes over occupied Karabakh and its surrounding districts despite a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia to try to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the region in decades.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Armenian armed forces continue to fire at civilian areas of Goranboy, Tartar and Aghdam regions grossly violating the three-day-old humanitarian truce.

In another statement on Tuesday morning, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of shelling the territory of the Tartar.

Azerbaijan Air Defence Units have destroyed two UAVs in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border on the night of October 12, and yesterday at about 10:00 local time, one UAV was brought down in the direction of the Aghdam region.

Erdogan in discussion with top EU official

In a phone call on Monday, Turkey’s president and the head of the European Council spoke about the fighting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the EU to take a “consistent stance” on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said Armenia is endangering Europe's energy supplies by attacking the Azerbaijani city of Ganja along with the Tovuz region, where natural gas and oil pipelines and transportation lines are located.

Azerbaijan asks Turkey to co-chair Minsk Group

Azerbaijan's president repeated his country's call for Turkey to be included in the process to resolve the conflict.

In an interview with Haber Global TV, Ilham Aliyev commented on recent developments and Turkey's possible inclusion in the solution process between the two countries.

Aliyev argued that some members of the Minsk Group under the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) were geographically too far away from the region and that the influence of the Armenian diaspora in the group's co-chairs, namely Russia, the US and France, was simply not fair, adding that decades-long talks had not born any fruit for Baku.

Noting that Turkey was already a member of the Minsk Group and stood as an independent country capable of contributing to conflict-resolution across the region despite some Western countries' reluctance to recognise this, he cited Ankara's role in Syria and Libya as proof of his argument that Ankara could better contribute to resolving the issue if it became a co-chair of the Minsk Group.

People walk past a billboard in support of Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia over the occupied Karabakh, in Ankara, Turkey. October 12, 2020. (AP)

Meanwhile, the death toll in Ganja has reached 10, local authorities announced on Monday.

Azerbaijan's Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that one more civilian had succumbed to their wounds following the attack that violated a ceasefire.

Earlier on Sunday, the prosecutors announced that as a result of the Armenian army attack on Ganja, located outside the frontline, within 24 hours of the truce, at least nine people, including four women, were killed and 35 others injured.

The city of Ganja was bombarded - horrific crime was perpetrated against the civilians. This is another manifestation of fascism policy pursued by Armenia’s leadership. — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) October 12, 2020

Talking earlier today from Terter in #Azerbaijan about how the ceasefire is holding there. #Armenia #NagornoKarabakh https://t.co/7xVZckyjSr — Andrew Hopkins (@achopkins1) October 12, 2020

Latest fighting

The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces has left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over occupied Karabakh.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh.

Recent clashes began when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions, as well as many international organisations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying Armenian forces.

