Bulk of the funding will go towards processing the applications and transportation of around 50,000 Afghans seeking refuge in the US.

Afghan refugees sit inside a makeshift tent shelter on the outskirts of Quetta on September 6, 2021. (AFP)

US President Joe Biden has asked American lawmakers to set aside some $6.4 billion to fund ongoing efforts to resettle at-risk Afghans following America's pullout from the war-torn country.

Shalanda Young, a senior official at the Office of Management and Budget, made the request public in a blog post on Tuesday, calling on Congress to provide the funding "to enable the success of this multifaceted, historic mission."

"This operation has spanned the globe, beginning with moving evacuees from Afghanistan to third-country transit hubs on military air and charter flights. At transit hubs, evacuees are housed on US bases, where they undergo biometric and biographic security screenings before they are allowed into the United States," she wrote.

"In addition to security processing, evacuees receive extensive Covid-19 and other public health precautions and are resettled in the United States with the help of government-funded NGO partners," she added.

The bulk of the funding will go to support overseas processing facilities and for transportation needs.

Around 50,000 Afghans who helped or worked with the American forces in Afghanistan are expected to arrive in the US.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies