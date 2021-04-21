Fast News

An explosion at the parking area of Serena hotel in Pakistan's Quetta city left at least three people dead and 11 wounded, police officials said.

Smoke blows from burning vehicles at the site of bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan on April 21, 2021. (AP)

A powerful bomb has exploded in the parking area of a five-star hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least three people and wounding at least 11 others, police said.

It was unclear who was behind the bombing at Serena Hotel.

Police said on Wednesday rescuers were transporting the victims to nearby hospitals.

Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars.

Southwestern Baluchistan province is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army.

They have for decades staged attacks to press their demands for independence.

The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

⚠️

SERENA HOTEL

QUETTA

BALOCHISTAN



A large explosion has taken place in the parking area of Serena Hotel, #Quetta. At least 3 people have died and 9 are injured who have been shifted to the hospital. The area has been cordoned off and emergency response has reached the scene. pic.twitter.com/GrTAPzh4LR — The A&O Board PSF (@AOBPSF) April 21, 2021

Police investigating

Security forces were rushing to the hotel and no one was being allowed to go near the site of the blast.

According to senior police official Azhar Akram, some of the wounded were listed in critical condition.

He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating.

Arbab Akram, a doctor at Quetta's main hospital, said the wounded were being brought their and they declared an emergency at the hospital to handle victims.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province.

A huge explosion has taken place in #Quetta. Hear that its intensity is similar to the explosion at the Marriot Hotel.

The enemy is once again trying to make Pakistan a failed state but our alliance will make it fail inshallah.

May God keep everyone safe and sound. Aameen pic.twitter.com/Ps3sssgCys — Kaala Baloch (@KaalaPak) April 21, 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies