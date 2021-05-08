Fast News

At least 25 people killed and more than 50 others wounded in western Kabul explosion, Interior Ministry says.

Reports say the blasts occurred near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in Kabul, on May 8, 2021. (TOLO News)

At least 25 people have been killed and 50 others wounded in Afghanistan after a blast hit near a school in capital Kabul, according to Interior Ministry.

"Sadly, 25 martyrs and 52 wounded people have been evacuated to hospitals from the site," ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters on Saturday.

The blast in the west Kabul district of Dasht-e-Barchi occurred as residents were out for shopping ahead of Eid al Fitr next week that marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

Girls school targeted

The explosion occurred when students were leaving Sayed ul Shuhada High School, TOLOnews reported.

"There are also reports that the blast occurred as a result of three rockets," it said.

"A car bomb blast happened first, and then two more explosions occurred near the girls school in Kabul," said TOLOnews, quoting a schoolteacher, who added that the majority of victims are girls.

No group or individual have so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Arian did not provide details on what caused the explosion.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

#KabulBlast -Footage shows people with private vehicles are rushing victims of today's blasts in PD13 of Kabul to a public hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi of the city.#ArianaNews #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/nYl6L7NWfV — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) May 8, 2021

#AFG “Girls school in west Kabul attacked. At least 20 people murdered most of them young school children. At least 23 people wounded.”, multiple security officials in Kabul city tells me. pic.twitter.com/NU7C6dxgAk — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) May 8, 2021

Source: Reuters