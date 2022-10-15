Fast News

China opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.

At a hotel in western Beijing, organisers have set up a press centre crammed with exhibitions extolling Xi, festooned in the Communist Party's signature red and gold. (AFP)

Almost 2,300 delegates from the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) will gather in Beijing for a congress that is expected to deliver President Xi Jinping a historic third term in control of a country his zero-Covid policy has closed off from much of the rest of the world.

Should everything go to plan at Sunday's ceremony, the 69-year-old will be reconfirmed as the party's general secretary after the week-long meeting, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

"This gathering will be China's most consequential political event in decades" and will set the country's course for the next 10 years or more, consultancy firm Trivium China said, adding that a new five-year term for Xi was "the headline everyone one is watching for".

The CCP's five-yearly talking shop will open at 10 am [local time] at the Great Hall of the People –– a huge Stalinist building in Beijing's Tiananmen Square –– with a speech by the leader who has been in power since 2012.

Xi's address will give an assessment of the previous term but also a roadmap for the next five years and will almost certainly be lengthy, with 2017's lasting three-and-a-half hours.

Congress spokesperson Sun Yeli told a press conference on Saturday that the event would end on October 22, meaning Xi and other Party top brass would probably be unveiled the day after that.

Zero-Covid strategy

In the mostly closed-door conclave, the 2,296 participants will also pick members of the party's around 200-member Central Committee, which in turn selects the 25-person Politburo and its all-powerful Standing Committee –– the country's highest leadership body.

One of the key questions will revolve around whether or not to maintain the strict zero-Covid strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy has strengthened social control over Chinese citizens, whose every move is now computer-registered.

Sunday's opening ceremony will be held under a strict zero-Covid policy, sealing organisers and journalists in a virus-secure bubble two days in advance.

Participants have been ordered to take daily Covid tests to attend events, some of which are being held remotely by video link instead of in person.

