Fast News

Furor online comes after Beijing said satellites from Starlink Internet Services, a division of Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, had two "close encounters" with the Chinese space station on July 1 and October 21

Evasive manoeuvres are becoming more frequent as more objects crowd into near-Earth orbit (Matt Hartman / AP)

Chinese web users have blasted billionaire Elon Musk after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of his SpaceX satellites.

The social media users blasted Musk and his companies over the incident, with one hashtag racking up 87 million views on Tuesday.

"How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla, contributing large sums of money so Musk can launch Starlink, and then he [nearly] crashes into China's space station," one user commented.

“How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla, contributing large sums of money so Musk can launch Starlink, and then he [nearly] crashes into China’s space station,” https://t.co/MuON9K9Mrw — Message in a Bottle (@AlfredoMendozo) December 28, 2021

"Prepare to boycott Tesla," said another, echoing a common response in China to foreign brands perceived to be acting contrary to Beijing's national interests.

Some speculated that Washington would have imposed sanctions if the roles were reversed.

"Why don't we just do what they do?" one wrote.

California-based SpaceX has not responded to a request for comment.

Although Musk is widely admired in China, the reputation of Tesla – which sells tens of thousands of vehicles in the country each month – has faltered this year following a spate of crashes, scandals and data storage concerns.

READ MORE: Is Tesla spying on Chinese military installations?

'Close encounters' in space

China's Tiangong space station was forced to take "preventive collision avoidance control" during two "close encounters" with SpaceX's Starlink satellites in July and October, according to a document submitted to the UN's space agency by Beijing this month.

On both occasions, the satellites moved into orbits that prompted space station operators to change course, the document said.

"The manoeuvre strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed", Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident, adding that it took action to "ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts".

Tiangong – meaning "heavenly palace" – is the latest achievement in China's drive to become a major space power, after landing a rover on Mars and sending probes to the Moon.

Its core module entered orbit earlier this year, with the station expected to be fully operational by 2022.

Evasive manoeuvres are becoming more frequent as more objects crowd into near-Earth orbit and force course adjustments to reduce the risk of crashes, said Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

"We've really noticed the increase in the number of close passes since Starlink started getting deployed," he told the AFP news agency.

He added that any collision would likely "completely demolish" the space station and kill everyone on board.

Source: AFP