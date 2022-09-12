Fast News

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry notes there are casualties among troops from both sides.

Azerbaijan has said that intense clashes broke out on its border with Armenia between troops of the two countries.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said early Tuesday the Armenian army carried out extensive provocations in the evening hours on the border in the direction of Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin.

The ministry said sabotage groups of the Armenian army laid mines on land and roads between the positions of the Azerbaijani army in various directions, adding as a result of measures taken by Azerbaijani troops to address the situation, clashes took place.

It added that there were casualties among military personnel from both sides.

The statement underlined that the administration in Yerevan was entirely responsible for the conflict.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia, and the fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.

Source: AA