The 6.2 earthquake hit the island’s northern side at a depth of 12 kilometres, leaving at least seven people dead and dozens more injured.

Indonesia's meteorological agency BMKG warned people to stay away from slopes over fears of landslides at the peak of the rainy season. (Reuters)

At least seven people have died and dozens more were injured when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sumatra island, with residents shuttling loved ones to safety as buildings crumbled around them.

Friday's quake came just minutes after a less violent tremor, as terrified residents had begun evacuating their houses.

"We all fled our home (after the first quake)," Yudi Prama Agustino, 36, told AFP. "I have a one-year-old baby, so in panic, I pushed the stroller out of the house."

The quake hit the island's north at a depth of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles), about 70 km from the town of Bukittinggi in West Sumatra province, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Agustino's hometown in Agam district is another 40 km from Bukittinggi.

"I noticed there was an earthquake because my kids' toys fell over. I panicked because my in-laws were also in the house and they are quite old and sick," Agustino said of the first tremor that was recorded at 5.0 by the USGS.

"Once we were outside, a much stronger 6.2 quake happened and everybody panicked," he added.

Seven people died and 85 were injured in West Pasaman and Pasaman – about 17 and 20 km respectively from the epicentre – according to Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

At least 5,000 people in the two districts have been evacuated.

Indonesian meteorological agency BMKG warned people to stay away from slopes over fears of landslides at the peak of the rainy season.

Tremors felt in Singapore, Malaysia

Images shared with AFP from Pasaman city, near the quake's epicentre, showed partially collapsed houses with bricks lying on the ground and holes in the walls.

Television footage showed patients being wheeled out of a hospital in West Sumatra's provincial capital Padang.

"The mayor called and ordered all second and third floors in every building should be vacated," said Alim Bazar, head of the disaster mitigation agency of Pasaman.

Tremors were also felt in Singapore, witnesses and police said.

The police and emergency services "have received several calls from the public reporting these tremors", police added.

One Singapore resident told AFP he felt a slight shake at home which left him dizzy, while state broadcaster CNA showed a video of ceiling lamps swaying at a highrise apartment.

Malaysia's meteorological department said in a tweet that "vibrations" were felt on the peninsula's western states.

