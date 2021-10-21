Fast News

Unexpected heavy rains have triggered floods that devastated buildings and stranded residents across the two countries.



More than 150 people have died in flooding across India and Nepal as unseasonably heavy rains across the region led to flash floods in several areas, stranding residents and destroying homes and infrastructure.

The north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been especially badly hit, with 48 confirmed deaths, SA Murugesan, secretary of the state's disaster management department said on Thursday.

In Nainital, a popular tourist destination in the Himalayan state, the town's main lake broke its banks, submerging the main thoroughfare and damaging bridges and rail tracks.

And rescuers from India's paramilitary National Disaster Response Force were evacuating residents from communities hit by landslides.

India's federal interior minister Amit Shah is set to survey affected areas on Thursday.

Some 42 people have died in the last week in the southern Indian state of Kerala, according to a statement from the chief minister's office.

India's annual monsoon rains usually run from June to September.

Dozens dead in Nepal

In neighbouring Nepal, at least 77 people have died.

Police in Nepal said rescuers were looking for at least 40 people who have been reported as missing, sparking fears that the death toll could rise.

A majority of the deaths occurred in the country’s eastern and western regions, which saw heavy rains this week, said police spokesperson Basanta Bahadur Kunwar.

''The search and rescue team have been relocating people to safer locations and taking the injured to the hospitals,” he said.

At least 35 injured in the rains have been rescued and are in the hospital.

“Crops and homes have been wiped out, which is a severe blow to families already grappling with the devastating fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Azmat Ulla of the International Federation of Red Crescent Societies in Nepal.

Red Cross teams are aiding evacuation efforts in both countries.

“The people of Nepal and India are sandwiched between the pandemic and worsening climate disasters, heavily impacting millions of lives and livelihoods,” he added.

Authorities are still trying to ascertain the number of displaced households and the full extent of damages caused by the disasters.

Source: AP