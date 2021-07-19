Fast News

The speeding bus was travelling from Sialkot city to Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province when it hit a container truck on the highway.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistani passengers travel on the rooftop of bus to reach their hometown and villages to celebrating Eid al Adha holidays, in Lahore, Pakistan, July 30, 2020. (AP)

A speeding bus carrying mostly labourers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday has rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 28 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials have said.

The bus had left the city of Sialkot and was travelling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, said senior police officer Hassan Javed.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.

Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Some wounded in serious condition

According to Sher Khan who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of the injured were in critical condition. He said the passengers were traveling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Eid al Adha feast.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies