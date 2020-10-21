Fast News

At least 25 personnel have been killed, according to the Takhar governor's spokesperson, but the official death toll is still unclear as fighting rages and different officials provide conflicting numbers.

Afghan National Army near the Bagram Airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan. April 2, 2020. (Reuters)

At least 25 Afghan security force personnel have been killed in an ambush blamed on the Taliban in the northeast of the country.

"Fighting is still continuing and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties," Jawad Hejri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province told AFP.

Takhar provincial health director Abdul Qayoum confirmed the incident but said 34 security personnel had been killed – including the deputy police chief of the province.

"These security forces were on their way for an operation in the district when they were attacked by the Taliban," said Hejri.

"The Taliban had taken positions in the houses around the area. They ambushed our forces who were there for an operation against the enemy."

The Taliban have so far not commented on the attack.

It comes as spiralling violence across Afghanistan imperils ongoing peace talks between the hardline group and the government in Qatar.

