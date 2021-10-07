Fast News

"15 to 20 people have been killed so far. The death toll may increase," says a top official of southern Balochistan state's disaster management agency.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located 102 km northeast of Quetta, Pakistan. (TRTWorld)

At least 15 people have been killed after an earthquake hit southern Pakistan early on Thursday, disaster management officials said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.7, upgraded from an earlier magnitude of 5.4.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AFP