Local media reported firefighters are battling the blaze with two water jets and using ladders to rescue people from the building.

Hundreds of people are reported to be trapped after a fire broke out at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre in the commercial and shopping district of Causeway Bay.

South Morning China Post reported 300 people were trapped on the roof of the building on Wednesday while local broadcaster RTHK cited police as saying about 100 people moved from a restaurant to a podium on the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area.

The government said one person was injured after the fire broke out, while South China Morning Post says at least four people were injured in the blaze.

Firefighters were battling the blaze with two water jets, the government said, with breathing apparatus deployed and ladders used to rescue people inside the building.

The blaze was upgraded to a level 3 incident on a scale of one to five.

The scene outside the World Trade Centre was calm after firefighters cordoned off the area.

The shopping centre has been undergoing massive renovation works for several months, according to SCMP.

All the shops had been vacated due to renovation, only restaurants between the sixth and 13th floors, as well as office space between the 14th and 38th floors, were still in operation.

