Fast News

Leaders around the world condemned the attack on the former leader and offered their condolences.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. (John Thys / File / AFP)

Japan’s influential politician Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after being shot at an election campaign event.

Abe sustained injuries on the right side of his neck when a 41-year-old assailant opened fire on him during an event in the city of Nara early on Friday.

The former prime minister was treated for over five hours but doctors could not save his life.

Leaders from around the world offered their condolences and condemnations.

Türkiye

“I feel great sadness over the death of my valuable friend Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister, after an armed attack,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

He condemned those behind this “hideous” attack.

Erdogan also conveyed condolences to Abe’ s family, loved ones, the Japanese public, and the government.

Japonya Eski Başbakanı, değerli dostum Şinzo Abe’nin silahlı saldırı sonucu hayatını kaybetmesinden büyük üzüntü duydum. Bu menfur saldırıyı gerçekleştirenleri kınıyorum.



Dostum Abe’nin ailesine, sevenlerine, tüm Japonya halkına ve hükûmetine başsağlığı dileklerimi iletiyorum. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 8, 2022

South Korea

The killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is an "unacceptable act of crime", South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said.

"I extend my consolation and condolences to his family and the Japanese people for having lost their longest-serving prime minister and a respected politician," Yoon said in a statement released by his presidential office.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that his country was "shocked by the terrible attack" on Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe, who died in hospital after being shot at a campaign event.

"Italy is shocked by this terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate," he said in a message of condolence.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed shock and solidarity with Japan after the killing of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

"The deadly attack on Shinzo Abe has left me aghast and deeply sad," the German leader tweeted. "I extend deep sympathy to his family, my colleague Fumio Kishida and our Japanese friends. We stand with Japan in these difficult hours."

The assassination of @AbeShinzo leaves me shocked and deeply saddened. My deepest sympathy goes to his family, my colleague Fumio @kishida230 and our Japanese friends. We stand closely by Japan's side in these difficult hours. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) July 8, 2022

United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mourned slain former Japanese prime minister Abe as a visionary leader who boosted relations between the two allies.

Meeting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts jointly at a G20 meeting in Bali, Blinken called Abe "a leader with great vision" who "brought the relationship between our countries, the United States and Japan, to new heights".

China

The Chinese embassy in Japan expressed condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Former Prime Minister Abe made contributions towards improving China-Japan relations during his term. We express our condolences on his death and send our sympathies to his family," an embassy spokesman said on the embassy website.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the death of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe an "irreplaceable loss."

In a telegram to Abe's family, Putin called Abe an "outstanding statesman" who had done a lot to develop "good neighbourly ties between our countries."

"I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss," Putin said, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

EU

"The brutal and cowardly murder" of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe "shocks the world," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

A wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away.



I mourn with his family, his friends and all the people of Japan.



This brutal and cowardly murder of @AbeShinzo shocks the whole world. pic.twitter.com/ztSJnlDsi6 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 8, 2022

"I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man," said European Council President Charles Michel in a separate tweet.

"Japan, Europeans mourn with you," he said.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the leadership role taken by Abe and said the UK stands with Japan "at this dark and sad time".

"Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many," Johnson tweeted, after his former G7 colleague was shot dead at a campaign event.

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he was "deeply saddened by the heinous killing" of Abe.

Stoltenberg tweeted that Abe was "a defender of democracy and my friend and colleague over many years".

Deeply saddened by the heinous killing of Shinzo Abe, a defender of democracy and my friend & colleague over many years. My deepest condolences to his family, PM @kishida230 & the people

of #NATO’s partner #Japan at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/8rtdb0G11S — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 8, 2022

He expressed his "deepest condolences" to Abe's family, current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and to "the people of NATO’s partner Japan at this difficult time".

Source: TRTWorld and agencies