Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a retired lieutenant colonel, nicknamed the "Terminator" by his own family, won 53-54 percent of the vote as his main rival Sajith Premadasa of the ruling party conceded the race.

Sri Lanka People's Front party presidential election candidate and former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after casting his vote during the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 16, 2019. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s ruling party presidential candidate has conceded defeat to rival Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the Indian Ocean island nation’s election.

Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa says in a statement he will “honour the decision of the people” in polls Saturday favoring Rajapaksa, the civil war-era defence secretary who served under his brother, ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella described the win as a “people’s victory.”

Rajapaksa reached the threshold for victory of 50 percent plus one vote by Sunday morning, with most of Premadasa’s electoral strongholds counted.

Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa took an early lead Sunday in a fiercely fought presidential election conducted under high security seven months after deadly Easter attacks.

Leftist Anura Kumara Dissanayake was in third place with 4.69 percent. There were 32 other candidates for the top job.

High voter turnout

Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said at least 80 percent of the 15.99 million eligible voters participated in Saturday's poll, which was marred by isolated violence that left several people injured.

Rajapaksa, 70, was leading in the island's majority Sinhalese areas while Premadasa showed strong support from among the island's minority Tamil community in the northern and eastern regions.

Premadasa, 52, from the liberal United National Party (UNP), is the son of assassinated ex-president Ranasinghe Premadasa.

The election is the first popularity test of the UNP-led government since the April 21 suicide bomb attacks that killed at least 269 people and were blamed on local militants.

The government had faced severe criticism for failing to prevent the attacks despite prior warnings.

The election commission has said it hopes to provide final results by late Sunday.

TRT World spoke with Sunanda Deshapriya, journalist and human rights activist, for more.

A chequered legacy

Gotabhaya has long face accusations that he led death squads operating from vans during his brother Mahinda's decade in power up to 2015.

He denies that he was the architect of what is known as "white van abductions", when dozens of opponents were abducted never to be found again.

While Rajapaksa has no experience in politics, he makes up for it by campaigning with his charismatic older brother Mahinda.

Facing allegations of corruption and nepotism, Mahinda lost his attempt for a third term in January 2015. His bid to become prime minister in legislative elections later that year also failed.

A new constitutional amendment barred him from contesting the presidency again, leaving his brother to take up the family mantle.

Gotabhaya has brushed aside questions about war crimes during the final offensive of the Tamil war, during which some 40,000 Tamil civilians are alleged to have been killed.

"Why are you talking all the time on the past? Ask (about) the future," he asked. "I am trying to become the president of the future Sri Lanka. So if you concentrate on the future, it is better."

He is on bail facing prosecution for allegedly siphoning off state cash to build a monument for his parents when his brother was president.

Gotabhaya has denied allegations that he received millions of dollars by way of kickbacks from a second-hand aircraft purchase from Ukraine in 2007. He has not been indicted but police are investigating the purchase.

He also faces a civil suit in the United States for allegedly ordering the torture of a Tamil man and several others when he was in power.

Another civil action against him in a US court in connection with the death of an anti-establishment newspaper editor in Sri Lanka in 2009 was rejected on the basis that Gotabhaya had "foreign official immunity".

Passport probe

Rajapaksa reportedly had dual US-Sri Lanka citizenship, which would preclude him from running for election, but he says he renounced US nationality this year so he co uld enter the presidential race.

However, Rajapaksa's nationality is still being investigated by a local magistrate. Should he win, the case will be frozen until the five-year term ends.

