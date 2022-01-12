Fast News

Hong Kong's government has announced that it will create new local legislation that will outlaw a new set of crimes.

The law will add to an already sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing. (AFP)

Hong Kong will outlaw a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed on Wednesday that her government will create new "local legislation" that meets Article 23 of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, which calls for the city to pass its own national security laws.

Lam did not outline what the new crimes would be.

But the specific crimes Article 23 lists are treason, secession, sedition, subversion and theft of state secrets.

It also includes prohibiting any foreign political organisations from conducting political activities in Hong Kong or local political organisations establishing ties with overseas political bodies.

The law will add to an already sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing that has transformed the international finance hub and empowered authorities to carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent.

The current national security law outlaws four crimes: secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

