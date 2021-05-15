Fast News

Prominent activist and a young graffiti artist are among many Kashmiris arrested for expressing anger against Israel –– a key India ally that supplies advanced weapons to New Delhi, some of which end up being used in disputed Kashmir.

Kashmiri artist arrested for painting pro-Palestinian graffiti in Srinagar that showed a woman wearing a scarf made of a Palestinian flag and a tear tricking from her eye, with the words: "WE ARE PALESTINE". The graffiti was later painted over by Indian police. (Twitter)

Indian police in disputed Kashmir has arrested 21 people, including a young graffiti artist, for "disturbing public order by expressing solidarity with Palestinians and holding protests against Israel's military offensive in Gaza."

Police said in a statement on Saturday that they were keeping a "close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order" in Kashmir.

The statement said police were "sensitive to public anguish" but wouldn't allow those sentiments to "trigger violence, lawlessness, and disorder."

Hard to celebrate or wish Eid Mubarak. Palestine weighing on the heart. Not to mention Kashmir, Rohingya, Hazaras, & more. But I hope you did hold ur family close if ur lucky enough to be able to. Draw love & strength to face the hate & the long struggle ahead. We're here to stay — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) May 15, 2021

Occupied Kashmir rejects Israeli occupation

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. It is often called South Asia's Palestine where many Kashmiris espouse the territory's merger with Pakistan or complete independence in a UN-backed plebiscite.

Many have long shown strong solidarity with Palestinians and have often staged anti-Israel protests when the Israeli attacks began in besieged Gaza.

Police inspector-general Vijay Kumar told reporters that 20 people were arrested in Srinagar, the region's main city, and one from a village in southern Kashmir.

My friend, the brilliant Kashmir artist Mudasir Gul has been charged under PSA (Public Safety Act) by Indian govt for drawing art work in support of Palestine.#freemudasirgul#freedomofspeech#indiahttps://t.co/mkx9YhkUy7 pic.twitter.com/jlqiSN2R2D — Mir Suhail (@mirsuhail) May 15, 2021

Prominent activist Sarjan Barkati arrested

A police officer, speaking anonymously in line with department policy, said the 21 were arrested for social media posts, taking part in anti-Israel protests, and making graffiti in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem.

Some of the arrested could be soon released after "counseling and assurances from their parents that they would desist from such acts in future," the officer said.

The officer said the arrested include Sarjan Barkati, a Muslim cleric and a prominent anti-India activist, as well as an artist.

The artist was arrested for painting pro-Palestinian graffiti on a bridge in Srinagar on Friday showing a woman wearing a scarf made of a Palestinian flag and a tear tricking from her eye, with the words: "WE ARE PALESTINE."

The graffiti was later painted over by police.

A graffiti for Palestine sends shivers down the...well, whatever is there in place of a spine...of this occupation. An awareness and awakening to the happenings in Palestine is a peep into the plans of Indian settler colonialism in Kashmir. How can that be allowed to happen? pic.twitter.com/LklJZ3WB3B — م (@MudabirHassan) May 14, 2021

Israel-India ties

Since Monday, Israel has pounded Gaza with air strikes. The latest Israeli aggression on Palestine has already begun to resemble — and even exceed — a devastating 50-day war in 2014.

During that attack, large anti-Israel protests erupted in Kashmir, which often morphed into clashes with demands of an end of India's occupation over the region and causing dozens of casualties.

Relations between Hindu-majority India and Israel have long been viewed with suspicion and hostility in Kashmir, and Israel has also emerged as a key arms supplier to India.

