Over 6 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide while over 366,000 people have died. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 30:

A medical staff, left, wearing a face mask shouts that the Covid-19 testing is over as people waiting for the test at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP)

South Korea has 39 new cases

South Korea reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have found more than a hundred infections linked to warehouse workers.

Figures from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,441 cases and 269 deaths. At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said during a virus briefing Friday afternoon that at least 102 infections have been linked to workers at a massive warehouse operated by Coupang, a local e-commerce giant that has seen orders spike during the epidemic.

Thailand reports one new case

Thailand reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,077 as local transmission of the new virus appears to wane.

The new patient arrived in Thailand via a land border with Malaysia earlier this week and has been in quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Local infections have significantly slowed and over the last two weeks, 43 of 52 new cases were Thais who had arrived from abroad, Panprapa added.

The coronavirus has killed 57 people in Thailand since it was first detected in January.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed.

China reports four new cases

China recorded four new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of the end of May 29, up from none the day before, data from the country's health authority showed.

All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on its website.

The NHC also confirmed four new asymptomatic cases, compared to five the day before.

With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,634.

US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours



The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 102,798 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,745,606 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday).

The latest numbers came as President Donald Trump said he was severing US ties with the World Health Organization, accusing it of not doing enough to curb the initial spread of the novel coronavirus and being too lenient with China, where the outbreak began last year.

Mexico reports 84,627 total coronavirus cases and 9,415 deaths

Mexico registered 3,227 new cases of the virus and 371 more deaths, bringing the total numbers to 84,627 cases and 9,415 fatalities, according to data from health authorities.

Brazil reaches 27,878 virus deaths



Virus deaths in Brazil reached 27,878, the Health Ministry said, surpassing Spain to become the fifth ranking nation in the number of dead.

In the last 24 hours, Brazil, which now has the second-largest outbreak in the world, registered 1,124 deaths from the virus and 26,928 additional cases of the novel coronavirus.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies