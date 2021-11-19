Fast News

The decision comes after year-long demonstrations that posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who swept polls for the second time in 2019.

Modi made the surprise announcement during a televised speech on Friday that was broadcast live. (AFP Archive)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to repeal three controversial farm laws against which farmers have protested for more than a year, a significant climbdown by the government.

"Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws," Modi said in an address to the nation on Friday.

"In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws."

The legislation the farmers object to, introduced in September last year, deregulates the sector, allowing farmers to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured of a minimum price.

Small farmers say the changes make them vulnerable to competition from big business, and that they could eventually lose price support for staples such as wheat and rice.

The government says reform of the sector, which accounts for about 15 percent of the $2.7 trillion economy, means new opportunities and better prices for farmers.

The laws were to empower small farmers, but the government failed to convince some farmers who have been opposing the new laws, Modi said.

The demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Modi, who swept polls for the second time in 2019.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies