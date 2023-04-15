Fast News

Fumio Kishida is safe and a person has been detained at the site of a port in western Japan, national broadcaster NHK and other media say.

News footage appeared to show officers subduing and removing a man as people cleared the area. (AFP)

A loud explosion has occurred at a western Japanese port during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit, but there were no injuries, local media reported.

Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to cheer his ruling party's candidate in a local election. There was an explosion just before he was to begin his speech, Japan's NHK television reported on Saturday.

A man believed to be a suspect was apprehended at the scene, and NHK footage showed several uniformed and plainclothes police officers gathered around the man and pressing him to the ground.

A pipe-like object was thrown during Kishida's outdoor in the city, Jiji news service said.

BREAKING 🚨 Japan’s Prime Minister evacuated after blast at speech in Wakayama, local media reports pic.twitter.com/AHJppKI16m — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 15, 2023

Abe's assassination

There was no immediate official confirmation of the incident, with local police declining to comment.

The incident comes nine months after Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech.

Japan has bolstered security after his assassination.

The incident also comes as Japan hosts G7 ministerial events in northern Sapporo and the city of Karuizawa in Nagano, and ahead of the May leaders' summit in Hiroshima.

