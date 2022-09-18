Fast News

Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry has announced that its death toll from the border clashes reached 46, with 129 others injured.

A still image from video, released by the Kyrgyz border guard service, shows what it says is an active military confrontation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border as seen from an unidentified location in the Batken region, Kyrgyzstan, in this still image taken from handout footage released on September 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree, declaring September 19 a day of national mourning, according to local news agency Kabar.

Sunday's decree came after an armed conflict that took place at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 14-17 and resulted in the death of Kyrgyz people.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that it considers the border clashes on its territory as "a pre-planned armed act of aggression" by Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan held the Kyrgyz side responsible for the clashes, saying they began "aggressive actions against the territorial integrity and inviolability of the state border of Tajikistan using all kinds of firearms."

Casualties from both sides

Among the killed, 34 were reportedly from the Kyrgyz side, while the remaining 12 were from the Tajik side, the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan noted.

Kyrgyzstan said nearly 136,000 residents were evacuated from villages near Tajikistan, while Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry said 25 civilians, including children, had lost their lives on Friday when the Kyrgyz side targeted Tajik villages.

