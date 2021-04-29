Fast News

At least one person was killed in cross-border shelling between the two Central Asian republics over a water reservoir and pumping station located on the Isfara river, which both countries claim as their own.

Clashes flared along the frontier between Tajikistan's northern Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province. (@AzattykMedia/Twitter)

Kyrgyzstan has said that it agreed on a ceasefire with Tajikistan after the heaviest clashes between the two countries at their disputed border in years.

"As a result of several negotiations between the ministers of foreign affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, agreements were reached on a complete ceasefire from 1400 GMT and the withdrawal of military forces," Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

One person was killed and at least two dozen were wounded when Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces exchanged fire across the border and residents hurled rocks at each other in a row over a water reservoir, according to authorities on both sides.

Locals on both sides threw rocks at each other before clashes escalated and the sides began exchanging gunfire earlier Thursday, according to the security agencies of both Central Asian republics.

Clashes flared late on Wednesday along the frontier between Tajikistan's northern Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province because of a dispute over a water reservoir and pumping station located on the Isfara river, which both countries claim as their own.

Горят дома жителей кыргызстанского села Кок-Терек, сообщает корреспондент Азаттыка с места событий pic.twitter.com/nOk9AGQTVD — Azattyk Media (@AzattykMedia) April 29, 2021

Videos shared on social media showed people on the Kyrgyz side sitting in a trench to the sound of gunfire in the background. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

Both traded blames

Kyrgyzstan's State National Security Committee had accused the Tajik side of using mortars to shell the disputed water facility. Tajik authorities said the facility belonged to them and accused Kyrgyz forces of shooting at Tajik border guards.

Tajikistan said that nine people on their side had been wounded, while Kyrgyzstan reported one dead and 16 wounded.

Tajikistan also accused Kyrgyz forces of shelling a bridge on the former's territory with mortars and rocket-propelled grenades.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's office said he had held an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday and set up a working group to settle the conflict.

READ MORE: Kyrgyz acting president seeks constitution change to run for full term

Source: TRTWorld and agencies