A huge explosion hits a nightclub in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, witnesses say dozens of ambulances were deployed to the area to treat the wounded.

Authorities are forcing civilians back from the area against the possibility of a second explosion or any unexpected situation, witnesses say. (Twitter @Charles_Lister)

A big explosion hit a nightclub in the centre of Azerbaijan's capital Baku, videos showed a destroyed building with wounded people.

The explosion occurred at a club on early Sunday. Initial reports indicate that a gas leak caused the blast.

Dozens of ambulances were dispatched to the area where witnesses say at least 20 people were wounded due to the blast.

There is no official confirmation on how many people wounded or died in the explosion which took place around 3:30 AM local.

The blast is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak pic.twitter.com/7meQRBLviF — TRT World (@trtworld) April 3, 2022

Azerbaijan's security officers say the situation is under control, according to a TRT Haber reporter at the scene.

The fire has been extinguished and no civilians are in the building, TRT correspondent said as Azerbaijani firefighters have cleared the building.





Source: TRT World