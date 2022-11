Fast News

The blast occurred in Afghanistan's Samangan province in the north of the country.

At least 16 people were killed and 24 others wounded in a blast in northern Afghanistan, medics and Taliban officials have said.

A Taliban official said the blast targeted a religious school in Aybak city.

"All of them are children and ordinary people," said a doctor at a hospital in the Samangan provincial capital.

