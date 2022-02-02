Fast News

Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-un's aunt, Kim Kyong-hui, attended an art performance event celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday in Pyongyang.

TV footage showed Ri, in a traditional red-and-black hanbok dress, chatting and smiling with Kim during the show. (Twitter/@nknewsorg)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's wife and influential aunt have made a rare appearance in state media, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim's wife, Ri Sol-ju, and his aunt, Kim Kyong-hui, attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang.

They were celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, state television showed on Wednesday.

Artists performed songs and dances that demonstrated the “single-minded unity” of North Korean people and their devotion to build a socialist country “to be envied by the world,” the official KCNA news agency said.

"When (Kim) appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of 'Hurrah!'" KCNA said.

Ri was last seen publicly on September 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the anniversary of the country's founding.

TV footage showed Ri, in a traditional red-and-black hanbok dress, chatting and smiling with Kim during the show, and the couple taking the stage to shake hands and take a photo with the artists.

International attention

Ri had once garnered international attention as she often accompanied Kim on social, business and even military outings, in a stark break from his father, Kim Jong Il, who was rarely seen in public with any of his wives.

She was absent from state media for more than a year before being seen attending a concert last February, fuelling speculation over her health and potential pregnancy.

The NIS told lawmakers that she apparently refrained from outside activities to prevent Covid-19 infections but was "playing well with their kids."

The spy agency believes Kim and Ri have three children, but little is publicly known about them.

North Korea has not confirmed any outbreaks, but closed its borders and taken strict curbs including travel restrictions.

The clip also confirmed the first appearance since January 2020 of Kim's aunt and a former senior official of the ruling Workers' Party, Kim Kyong-hui, seen watching the concert sitting next to Ri.

Kim Kyong-hui was a key figure in the young leader's first years in power, but had disappeared from media after he ordered the execution of her powerful husband Jang Song-thaek.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies