Islamabad says it stands with Riyadh "in the wake of statements made against the kingdom", and hails the oil cartel's decision to cut production by two million barrels a day.

Pakistan's reaction comes days after US President Joe Biden expressed "doubts" over the safety of Islamabad's nuclear programme at a fundraiser. (Reuters Archive)

Pakistan has thrown its weight behind longtime ally Saudi Arabia amid an ongoing rift over global oil production cuts and the US threatening Riyadh with consequences.

"In the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of (the) OPEC+ decision, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement was issued by the ministry amid increasing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the US, with the latter strongly opposing the proposed oil production cuts by the kingdom-led oil cartel, OPEC+, calling it a "moral and military support" for Russia's ongoing attacks against Ukraine.

Riyadh, for its part, has denied that its actions were politically motivated, claiming that it was seeking to ensure market stability.

Pakistan's reaction comes days after US President Joe Biden expressed "doubts" over the safety of Islamabad's nuclear programme at a fundraiser.

"We appreciate the concerns of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability," the statement said.

Islamabad has stated that it encourages a "constructive" approach to such issues based on engagement and mutual respect.

"We reaffirm our long-standing, abiding and fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement added.

Gulf nations back OPEC+ decision

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates said OPEC+ made the correct technical choice when it agreed to cut production targets and the unanimous decision had nothing to do with politics, Energy Minister Suhail al Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

Separately, a non-OPEC member but a large LNG exporter, Qatar said that they don't accept the politicisation of the cartel's decision.

"We are not members of OPEC, but in our experience as a former member of the organisation, decisions are made on the basis of technical and commercial data to achieve supply-demand balance within the organisation. We refuse to politicise the decision of cutting oil production," Qatari Energy Minister Saad al Kaabi said during a conference on Tuesday.

On October 5, Saudi Arabia, which chairs the oil cartel, voted in favour of reducing output by about two million barrels per day, with the White House alleging that it not only lent its support but also worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure the bloc implemented them, putting pressure on other nations to fall in line.

While President Biden has vocally criticised the kingdom and warned of impending consequences, he has not revealed the nature of his response.

The cut also comes almost a month before the US midterm elections, which Democrats appear vulnerable to losing because higher gas prices in a country with rampant inflation are unlikely to boost their electoral prospects.

