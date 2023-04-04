Fast News

Three-judge bench said the Election Commission's decision to postpone the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is "unconstitutional," stressing that the Constitution does not allow the election body to postpone the polls.

The court says polls in northeastern Punjab province should be held on May 14, while it continues to determine the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (Reuters Archive)

Pakistan's Supreme Court has said the election commission's decision to delay snap polls in two provinces was "illegal" and ordered that the elections be held between April 30 and May 15, Geo TV reported on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had delayed polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to October 8, citing a lack of resources. The elections were originally due to be held by April 30.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial that had reserved the judgment on Monday after over a week-long hearing, ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold polls in northeastern Punjab province on May 14, according to the court record.

The court will continue hearing case of elections in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Declaring the Election Commission's decision to postpone the elections "unconstitutional," the bench observed that the Constitution does not allow the election authority to postpone the polls.

READ MORE:Pakistani parliament passes bill to limit top judge's powers

Overturn of election postponements

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif already expressed reservations about the hearing, pointing fingers at the formation of the bench, and demanding a full-court bench to hear the crucial petition filed by the main opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The demand was rejected by the Supreme Court.

The top court, early March, in a 3-2 verdict, had ordered the Election Commission to hold polls in the two provinces within 90 days.

The Election Commission, however, postponed the polls until October 8, citing financial and security reasons.

The elections, otherwise, were slated to be held on April 30 after former Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved his governments and the assemblies of the two provinces in January in an attempt to force the government for snap elections.

The government, nonetheless, insists that elections should be held simultaneously throughout the country.

READ MORE: Pakistan's Imran Khan lays out economic recovery plan in huge Lahore rally