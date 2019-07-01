At least 65 people were wounded with unconfirmed reports placing the death toll as high as 30 after a claim powerful car bomb bit downtown Kabul.

Dozens of people were wounded with fatalities feared in an attack which saw a powerful car bomb rock Kabul early on Monday, followed by gunmen who battled special forces in an area housing military and government buildings.

The rush-hour explosion sent a plume of smoke into the air above the Puli Mahmood Khan neighbourhood of the Afghan capital and shook buildings up to two kilometres (1.2 miles) away, with one reporter saying he could hear gunshots after the blast.

"At first, a car bomb took place and then several attackers took over a building. The area is cordoned off by the police special forces and (they) are bringing down the attackers," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

One local radio channel reported at least 10 people killed while unconfirmed reports said to be from the Ministry of Interior placed the death toll at 34.

As many as 65 people, including nine children, hurt in the blast were taken to hospital, said health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar.

Authorities have not confirmed the target.

The heavily-secured neighbourhood is home to some military and government buildings, including one shared by Afghanistan's intelligence agency and defence ministry, as well as the Afghan Football Federation and Cricket Board.

Afghan Football Federation spokesman Shafi Shadab, said its chief Yosuf Kargar was among several members injured.

At least three gunmen entered a building around the defence ministry after the explosives were detonated near the ministry's engineering and logistics department, a government security official said.

"We were sitting inside the office when the world turned upside down on us," Zaher Usman, an employee at a branch of the culture ministry, which he said stands just 150 metres (yards) from the blast.

The blast sent a plume of black smoke over the city, with witnesses saying the sound shook their office building, as sporadic gunfire and the wail of ambulance sirens pierced the air.

Nearby Shamshad TV station, which was attacked in 2017, aired images of broken glass and damage to its offices.

"I was terrified," Shamshad anchor Hashmat Stanikzai told AFP, adding that they had been filming a live programme when the blast occurred. He said the station's staff were evacuated by security forces.

Blasts on talk sidelines

Taliban militants claim responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes as US special peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad holds the seventh round of peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar, aimed at bringing an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

There was no immediate confirmation if they would go ahead after the blast.

The peace talks have focused on four issues, ranging from counter-terrorism, and withdrawal of foreign troops to an intra-Afghan dialogue and a comprehensive ceasefire.

A potential deal would see the US agree to withdraw its troops after more than 17 years in Afghanistan, igniting deep concerns among huge swathes of Afghans who fear the militants will return to some semblance of power.

In return, the Taliban would guarantee the country would never again become a launching pad for terror groups, as happened with Al Qaeda before the September 11, 2001 attacks.

