Some human rights advocates are urging governments to impose sanctions against supplying aviation fuel to Myanmar as its security forces carry out air strikes against opponents of the army-led administration.

Calls to cut off jet fuel supplies gained attention after several major oil and gas companies, including Total and Chevron, said they would withdraw from ventures in the country, potentially reducing flows of hard currency to the military.

While Myanmar still produces oil and gas in partnerships with Thai, Japanese, Chinese and South Korean companies, it has no large-scale modern refineries and imports all its aviation fuel for both civilian and military use.

What's behind the call?

Widespread nonviolent protests followed a February 1, 2021, military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

An armed resistance has grown after peaceful protests were put down with lethal force. The country now faces an insurgency that some experts characterise as a civil war.

More than 1,560 civilians have been killed by the security forces, including some in air strikes, according to monitoring groups.

So far, no governments have banned or otherwise sanctioned supplying aviation fuel to Myanmar, although the British government recently urged companies to avoid providing products that might be used in such attacks.

“The Myanmar military regularly uses air strikes against civilian targets,” it said in a statement.

“If dealing with any entity linked to Myanmar’s aviation sector, businesses should conduct thorough supply chain diligence to ensure that commodities such as jet fuel do not reach the military.”

In the past, the US has barred provision of aviation fuel to Russian forces in Syria.

EU sanctions

This week, the European Union imposed sanctions against state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, a joint venture partner in all the country's offshore gas projects.

That includes the Yadana gas field, which Total Energies and Chevron recently said they would quit.

Those opposed to targeting aviation fuel say it would hinder commercial aviation and efforts to provide aid to tens of thousands of people displaced by civil strife after last year’s military takeover.

Burma Campaign UK said it is calling for sanctions on Myanmar companies involved in supplying jet fuel to the military and on foreign companies to prevent their involvement in “any aspect” of supplying aviation fuel to the country, including insurance and other support services.

Justice for Myanmar, a human right alliance, said it is still researching aviation fuel supply chains, but that the air attacks should stop.

